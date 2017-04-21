The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories by Ijeoma Oluo, Michael Hall, Erika Hayasaki, Jerry Saltz, and Caren Chesler.

Rachel Dolezal (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File)

Ijeoma Oluo | The Stranger | April 19, 2017 | 17 minutes (4,300 words)

Ijeoma Oluo traveled to Spokane, Washington, to sit at a kitchen table with Rachel Dolezal, who is jobless and living in a month-to-month rental, hoping her new book will start something, anything, to get money coming in.

Michael Hall | Texas Monthly | March 2017 | 34 minutes (8,622 words)

For nearly 40 years, Kerry Max Cook fought to clear his name after being wrongfully convicted in a murder case. So why did he ask for his conviction back? Michael Hall reports on what happened to an innocent man after spending years in prison.

Erika Hayasaki | Wired | Apr 18, 2017 | 19 minutes (4,961 words)

Steven Pete has a rare neurological condition that makes him unable to feel pain. Pam Costa has the opposite neurological condition — she feels pain constantly, as if her body is on fire. They both share a genetic link that has helped scientists understand why we experience pain and how to treat it.

Jerry Saltz | Vulture | Apr 17, 2017 | 17 minutes (4,391 words)

Jerry Saltz, New York Magazine’s senior art critic, revisits his own short career as a Dante-obsessed artist in late-seventies Chicago.

Caren Chesler | Popular Mechanics | Apr 13, 2017 | 14 minutes (3,555 words)

Horseshoe crab blood is an irreplaceable medical marvel — biomedical companies bleed 500,000 of them every year. Can this creature that’s been around since the dinosaurs be saved?