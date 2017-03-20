On Happiness: A Reading List

March 20 is recognized and celebrated around the world as the International Day of Happiness. From a profile of “the happiest man in the world” to a Brit’s account of mindfulness-obsessed Americans, here are seven reads about happiness.

“Can a country that claims in its brand-new constitution that happiness is more important than money survive, let alone thrive, in a global economy that measures everything by the dollar?” Legler considers the tiny, landlocked Kingdom of Bhutan as a model for change for the rest of the world.

“When you meet a monk on his mountaintop, it’s like taking a drug called Tonsured Tangerine Euphoria or Rainbow Saffron Dreams. When you see the world through his eyes, everything turns lovely colors, and you suddenly find yourself un-encrusted—free of your baggage—suddenly loving everyone and everything. It’s a self-manufactured rave in your head.” Paterniti travels to Nepal to meet Matthieu Ricard—named the “Happiest Man in the World”—to learn the keys of ultimate happiness.

“It seems as though happiness in America has become the overachiever’s ultimate trophy. A modern trump card, it outranks professional achievement and social success, family, friendship, and even love.” After living and spending time in California, Whippman—the British author of America the Anxious: How Our Pursuit of Happiness is Creating a Nation of Nervous Wrecks—concludes that Americans are fixated with happiness and mindfulness.

“The peak of emotional life may not occur until well into the seventh decade.” For many, happiness is U-shaped: while middle age may be a low point, it’s up from there.

“That’s one thing nobody warned us about before life (and commerce and car rides and sex and food) went digital, before we were all so thoroughly disrupted: Knowing everything all the time isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be. Actually, no—someone did tell us that. It was God, in the Garden of Eden. But, well, we bit the apple anyway, que sera sera, and here we are.” Can humans find happiness in today’s hyper-connected world?

“I press him. Isn’t it possible, I ask, to basically optimize yourself so compulsively you forget to actually live your life? ‘Sure, and I’ve been there,’ he says.” Bestselling author Tim Ferriss speaks on self-improvement, searching for something better, and knowing when to stop.

“Meanwhile, the best bits of daily life get documented and upsold on social media—preferably with photographic evidence of productivity and ‘happiness.’ People are, in effect, looking outside of themselves for confirmation that life has meaning, in the same way people may look to work for purpose.” Today, there is a disconnect between the way people live and what they want—and always a feeling that we’re coming up short.