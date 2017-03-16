‘The Stakes May Be the Survival of Civilization’

The efforts of the National Council on the Arts during the three months since its members were sworn in at the White House, and the mere six months or so of study on the part of its limited staff, are but a beginning.

***

Over 150 years ago, discussing his own concept of civilization, John Adams said:

I must study politics and war, that my sons may have liberty to study mathematics, philosophy and commerce; so that their children, in turn, may have the right and privilege to study painting, poetry and music.

On September 3, 1964, President Johnson signed the National Arts and Cultural Development Act creating the National Council on the Arts, the first federal agency to be established by law to “provide such recognition and assistance as will encourage .and promote the Nation’s artistic and cultural progress.”

The legislation creating the Council has been a long time evolving. President Washington recognized the Arts as central to the nation’s well-being in the year 1781 when he said:

“The arts and sciences are essential to the prosperity of the State and to the ornament and happiness of human life. They have a primary claim to the encouragement of every lover of his country and of mankind.”

In a letter to the President of the United States dated Christmas Day, 1826, John Trumbull, President of the American Academy of Fine Arts, proposed “A Plan for the Permanent Encouragement of the Fine Arts by the National Government.” The letter said in part:

I beg permission to submit to your consideration the following plan for the permanent encouragement of the Fine Arts in the United States: public protection has already been extended in a very effectual manner, to various branches of the public industry employed in manufactures of different kinds; and I wish to call the attention of the government to the Fine Arts, which, although hitherto overlooked, may, I trust, be rendered a valuable, as well as an honorable branch of the national prosperity… I cannot but believe, that not only artists and manufacturers would derive great advantage from the adoption of some such plan, but that the honor and the essential interests of the nation would thereby be eminently advanced.

Although the government of the United States has never formulated a tradition of support for the Arts, as may be found in the countries of western Europe, Presidents throughout the nation’s history have given emphasis to artistic achievement as a cornerstone of the nation’s life, and there have been persistent, if unsuccessful, strivings by many members of Congress, from all parts of the nation, to gain official recognition for the Arts.

An Act of Congress in 1880 established the Library of Congress, which over the years has become one of the finest libraries of its kind in the world. A positive step was taken by President Buchanan in 1859 when he appointed a National Art Commission. ’Congress, however, failed to back his action with the necessary appropriations, and this Commission collapsed within two years of its creation.

After ten years of Congressional deliberations, the Smithsonian Institution was established in 1846 to take care of the bequest of an Englishman, James Smithson. In 1891 the 51st Congress enacted Public Law 159 creating the National Conservatory of Music. Among its trustees numbered many leading figures of the day. This National Conservatory was responsible for bringing Anion Dvorak to America, during which time he wrote the New World_Symphony . In later years repeated efforts were made to reestablish the Conservatory, with no success.

Congressional proposals introduced in 1897 for a National Office of the Arts were ultimately responsible for the establishment of the present National Fine Arts Commission. In response to a request by the American Institute of Architects for a bureau of fine arts in 1909, President Theodore Roosevelt appointed a Council of Fine Arts consisting of thirty members. Incoming President Taft had to abolish the Council for lack of funds. The following year Taft did, however, sign a bill establishing the Fine Arts Commission, a compromise which, while not as ambitious as the original proposal, was nevertheless considered a step forward.

In 1923 the government accepted the responsibility for a gallery of primarily oriental art donated by the late Charles Freer. That gallery, a bureau of the Smithsonian Institution, is now partially supported by federal funds. In 1937 the government accepted a further gift of the Mellon Collection, together with a $15 million building to house it.

The first official unit of the government devoted to art was the Section of Painting and Sculpture, created as a Branch of the Treasury, Department by executive order of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934. This section, which as.signed artists the task of decorating federal buildings, appeared to take on permanent status when it became the Section of Fine Arts in 1938, only to have its functions assumed in 1943 by the Office of the Supervising Architect.

No historical background, however brief, would be complete without mention of the federal arts projects of the thirties and early forties. Some of these programs were continued by state and private support.

Such outstanding arts institutions as the Utah Symphony, the Buffalo Philharmonic, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra owe their founding, in large measure, to these programs. In addition, some of the prominent American artists assisted by these programs were Jackson Pollock, Stuart Davis, Thomas Hart Benton, and the late David Smith.

In the years following World War II, Senator (then Congressman) Javits, continuously introduced legislation to encourage the Arts, and in January 1951 President Truman asked for a report on the state of the Arts with respect to government. A detailed report, dated May 15,1953, was subsequently submitted to President Eisenhower. This report, entitled, “Arts and Government” recommended among other things more funds and an adequate building for the Smithsonian’s National Collection of Fine Arts.

In 1955 the importance of the relationship between government an the Arts was again a matter of national concern. That year in his state of the union message, President Eisenhower advocated a Federal Advisory Commission on the Arts within the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. In his message President Eisenhower said:”In the advancement of the various activities which would make our civilization endure and flourish, the Federal Government should do more to give official recognition to the importance of the Arts and other cultural activities.”

During the Eighty-fourth Congress a special Subcommittee of the Committee on Labor and Public Welfare held a public hearing on the Eisenhower administration’s proposal to create a Federal Advisory Commission, and on a bill to establish a Federal Advisory Council on the Arts. This bill passed the Senate on July 5, 1956, but was subsequently tabled in the House Committee on Education and Labor. In the 85th Congress similar bills were introduced, one by Senator Smith of New Jersey on behalf of the administration, and another by Senators Humphrey, Douglas, and Javits. A public hearing was held