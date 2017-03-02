Gen-X: We’ll Win in the End.

"The Breakfast Club"/A&M Films, 1985

I know, I know, another screed from embittered Gen-Xers. Give us a chance, and we’ll happily tell you what we think of our siblings on either side of the gap. David Barnett takes a familiar swing from his middle seat in The Independent:

The millennials, on the other hand, see the moomers as a rapacious generation that’s pretty much ruined everything for them. They’re living too long, taxpayers’ money is gushing into looking after them. They’ve kept house prices high, meaning young people can’t afford to buy. Workplace pensions are rapidly becoming a thing of the past. Boomers are, by and large, Brexiteers and Trumpers. They remember when Britain was great, and think coming out of Europe will be a doddle. They want to make America great all over again.

It’s not much more than a snack, it’ll take you five minutes to read. But as a textbook Gen-X, it made me laugh.

Boomers live in the past and have ransomed the future. Millennials fear the future and are ignorant of the past. Generation X acknowledges what has gone before, learns from it, and resolves to shape the future into something better. We don’t throw our hands in the air and say the job’s a bust, let’s give up. We know we can’t go back to mythical halcyon days and we know we can’t just rip it up and start again. We work with what we’ve got and try to make it better. We change things from the inside out.

For what it’s worth, I don’t blame the boomers for all our woes any more than I’d say all millenials are vapid snowflakes. And I certainly don’t think Gen-X qualifies for some kind of savior status. I just like a good rant.

