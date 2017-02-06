StrawberryGate: Why Does Tom Brady Insist He Has Never Eaten a Strawberry?

Credit: Todd Shoemake/Flickr

What mattered during last night’s Super Bowl LI wasn’t the Atlanta Falcons’ collapse. It wasn’t the New England Patriots’ stunning comeback and overtime win—the first time ever a Super Bowl went into overtime—or that Tom Brady has cemented his status as the greatest quarterback of all-time. No, what mattered most about the 2016 Super Bowl is that Brady is a blatant liar.



Dayna Evans of The Cut spent a day this past fall with the Patriots’ quarterback during his suspension as part of the team’s Deflategate penalty, and her resulting piece is full of fantastic tidbits about a player who is famously vanilla off the field: Brady loves nothing better than relaxing in sweatpants and UGGs; he likes to read a book every now and then; and he has never eaten a strawberry in his life.

Tom Brady has learned that he doesn’t love strawberries or coffee by never having tried either at all, a commitment no mortal man could ever conceive of pulling off. “I’ve never eaten a strawberry in my life. I have no desire to do that.” Never? “Absolutely not.”

This is patently absurd. Everyone loves strawberries. The fruit has practically replaced oranges as the go-to snack for soccer parents nationwide. Even though it seems like Brady lives his life governed by some pretty extreme edicts, how is it possible that Brady has never eaten a strawberry, and isn’t the least bit curious on trying one after 39 years of self-deprivation?

Which is why last night’s NFL championship was so interesting: During the first half, Intel debuted the company’s first Super Bowl commercial since 2010. In it, Brady goes about his normal, everyday routine, which includes brushing his teeth and making breakfast. And what is conveniently located on Brady’s island as he makes his pancakes? A giant pile of halved strawberries

I have a lot of questions. Were these strawberries for his wife Gisele Bündchen? Were they just part of the ad? Or is Brady a phony and actually loves the deliciously tart and unctuously sweet taste of a ripe strawberry? I find it hard to believe that Brady wouldn’t be the least bit curious and indulge in a strawberry during what had to be a multi-hour shoot. But then, maybe that’s what makes him the GOAT.

Mark Leibovich of the New York Times was granted an all-access glance at Brady’s day-to-day in 2015, and noted that his diet is a topic of conversation even within Brady’s own family:

After his vacation workouts, Brady joined his family for a late breakfast that — for him — consisted mainly of a protein shake that was also high in electrolytes and included greens like kale and collards. (Brady also likes to add blueberries to his concoctions, but some other berries are off limits because they are thought to promote inflammation.) I asked [best friend Alex] Guerrero at one point if Brady is ever allowed to eat a cheeseburger. “Yes, we have treats,” he said. “We make them.” Like what? “Usually raw desserts, like raw macaroons.” Ice cream made from avocado is another favorite, Guerrero said. “Sometimes we’ll go over to Tom and Gisele’s house for dinner,” Brady’s father, also named Tom, told me. “And then I’ll say afterward, ‘Where are we going for dinner?’ ”

