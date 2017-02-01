Who Is Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch? A Reading List

Photo: AP Images

“Echo of Scalia.” “Originalist.” “Hostile to women’s health care.” These are some of the descriptions of President Trump’s new Supreme Court nominee following the announcement Tuesday night. But The New York Times Editorial Board argues this morning that Neil Gorsuch’s resumé or temperament is beside the point: The Supreme Court seat was stolen.

It’s been almost a year since Senate Republicans took an empty Supreme Court seat hostage, discarding a constitutional duty that both parties have honored throughout American history and hobbling an entire branch of government for partisan gain.

The Los Angeles Times concurs:

The outrageous obstruction of Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court — the 10-month-long stonewall by Senate Republicans that not only stymied the high court’s ability to do its job but effectively stole the nomination of a new justice from President Obama — is now delivering its rewards to the cynical politicians who carried it out.

Justice Scalia died nearly a year ago, and President Obama nominated Merrick Garland in March 2016. At The Atlantic, Michael D. Ramsey notes that the Senate was not obligated to act on the Garland nomination.

SCOTUSblog has a thorough biography of Gorsuch, the 49-year-old judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. FiveThirtyEight labels him more conservative than Scalia, though left of Clarence Thomas. And although there are no direct rulings on abortion rights, there are others that indicate his position. The Denver Post points out that he sided with religious organizations in the Hobby Lobby case, arguing that they should not be compelled to pay for employees’ contraception as called for in the Affordable Care Act:

“It is not for secular courts to rewrite the religious complaint of a faithful adherent, or to decide whether a religious teaching about complicity imposes ‘too much’ moral disapproval on those only ‘indirectly’ assisting wrongful conduct,” he noted in a concurring opinion.

SCOTUSblog and other outlets look to Gorsuch’s book, The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, for further guidance: