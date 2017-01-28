Just One of Millions of American Immigrant Stories

This is me, just as I was about to immigrate to the United States. Before 1965, it was legal to ban immigrants based on nationality, and Asians in particular were targeted. It was actually referred to as an Asiatic Barred Zone. Then, Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, banning discrimination on the basis of national origin. For all who believe everyone should be treated equally, please contact your representatives.

-From a Facebook post by my friend, journalist Mary Green. …

This is my mom–and our Catholic priest, who happened to be at O’Hare the same day I arrived–literally scooping me up from the plane. I wasn’t Christian yet, so I wouldn’t have passed a religious test.

Following Trump’s executive order blocking immigrants and refugees from certain predominantly Muslim countries — specifically outlining religion as a litmus test for who gets to enter — people are already being detained at airports and otherwise prevented from entering the United States. Experts say the order is unconstitutional and groups are now preparing legal action.

