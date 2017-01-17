Longreads Is Teaming Up with The Stranger to Cover the Inauguration and Protests

Photo by Nate Gowdy

As we head into 2017, Longreads is more committed than ever to funding reporting with your financial support — and this week we’re excited to be teaming up with The Stranger to cover the presidential inauguration and protests in Washington, D.C.

Reporters Sydney Brownstone and Heidi Groover, along with photographer Nate Gowdy, will be on the ground, and we’ll be collaborating with The Stranger on stories (both #shortreads and #longreads, at both of our sites) coming from the nation’s capital.

We’re dedicated to funding even more reporting this year — if you’re a journalist or publisher with a story idea, send us your pitches.

And finally: Readers, your support will help us produce even more great stories. Contribute to our story fund now by becoming a Longreads Member. It’s fast, easy, and you’ll get a tote bag if you contribute $50 or more a year.

Thanks for all of your continued support. See you in D.C.

–Mark Armstrong, Founder, Longreads