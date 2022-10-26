What Was Brangelina?

“They were known for their image-making savvy. As their divorce reenters the press cycle, who’s better at it.”

by Carolyn Wells

An American Girl

“At 10, Caitlyne Gonzales survived Uvalde’s school shooting. Then she became a voice for her slain friends.”

Noncompliant Heart

“Why was I chosen to lead the Pledge of Allegiance? My heart demands an answer to this question.”