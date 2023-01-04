While there are countless auto salvage yards in Texas there is only one like Bob’s, where hundreds of old vehicles sit on 65 acres of scrub bush. This is the compelling story of a lifetime spent indulging in a passion.
Bob may have missed the heyday, back when people really did get their kicks on Route 66, but the vestiges of that bygone era remain. With its single-screen movie theaters, roadside cafés, and art-deco gas stations, the rolling plains appear as a dust-covered snapshot, capturing a time when things seemed simpler, at least according to Bob. From as early as he can remember, he’d felt destined to reclaim, restore, and retell the story of what had been lost.